Best upcoming retro motorcycles in India in 2025
Retro motorcycles are about to take over Indian roads, with some seriously cool launches lined up in 2025.
Royal Enfield is finally giving the classic Bullet a major upgrade—a 650cc engine, but still rocking that timeless look.
Husqvarna is also bringing updated Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 models, tweaked based on what riders actually want.
Triumph, Yezdi, and BSA are also in the game
Triumph's Scrambler T4 drops later in 2025 with a retro-modern vibe and their new Speed T4 engine.
Yezdi's Roadster lands August 12, 2025, possibly in both standard and bobber styles—plus it might borrow some adventure-ready features.
And if you're into scramblers, keep an eye out for the BSA Scrambler 650 hitting streets by year-end with its punchy 652cc engine.