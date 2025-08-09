Best upcoming retro motorcycles in India in 2025 Auto Aug 09, 2025

Retro motorcycles are about to take over Indian roads, with some seriously cool launches lined up in 2025.

Royal Enfield is finally giving the classic Bullet a major upgrade—a 650cc engine, but still rocking that timeless look.

Husqvarna is also bringing updated Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 models, tweaked based on what riders actually want.