Next Article
Oben Electric's Rorr EZ Sigma is India's cheapest EV bike
Oben Electric, a Bengaluru startup, just dropped the Rorr EZ Sigma—an electric motorcycle priced at ₹1.27 lakh (about $1,520).
It packs a five-inch color display for maps and notifications, plus a handy reverse mode to help you park in tight spots.
The launch adds some fresh energy to India's growing small-format EV scene.
Runs on LFP batteries with up to 175km range
The Rorr EZ Sigma runs on LFP batteries with 3.4kWh or 4.4kWh options, offering up to 175km range and charging to 80% in just 1.5 hours with fast charging.
You get three ride modes—Eco, City, and Havoc—and it hits 0-40km/h in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of approximately 97km/h.
Available in Red, the price goes up slightly after launch but still stays wallet-friendly compared to most e-bikes out there.