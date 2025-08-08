Oben Electric's Rorr EZ Sigma is India's cheapest EV bike

Runs on LFP batteries with up to 175km range

The Rorr EZ Sigma runs on LFP batteries with 3.4kWh or 4.4kWh options, offering up to 175km range and charging to 80% in just 1.5 hours with fast charging.

You get three ride modes—Eco, City, and Havoc—and it hits 0-40km/h in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of approximately 97km/h.

Available in Red, the price goes up slightly after launch but still stays wallet-friendly compared to most e-bikes out there.