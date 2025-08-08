Next Article
Ford pushes back EV pickup and van production
Ford is delaying its full-size electric pickup and E-Transit van, now planning production for 2028 in Tennessee and 2028 in Ohio.
The move is all about making EVs that don't break the bank, as Ford responds to cheaper competition from Chinese brands.
Shift in focus for Ford
With US buyers leaning toward smaller electric cars, Ford's CEO Jim Farley says the focus is shifting away from big models.
Expect more details on their new lineup at a special event in Kentucky on August 11.