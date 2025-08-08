Bugatti unveils one-of-a-kind 'Brouillard' hypercar

Bugatti has unveiled the 'Brouillard,' a unique hypercar under its new Programme Solitaire coachbuilding service. The car is inspired by Ettore Bugatti's favorite horse, a white thoroughbred named Brouillard, which translates to 'fog' in English and symbolizes grace, power, and timeless elegance. This one-of-a-kind creation is not just a car but a work of art on wheels.

Design details The car is powered by a quad-turbo W16 engine The Brouillard features a quad-turbo W16 engine, delivering an impressive 1,578hp. Its design is characterized by organic forms and fluid surfaces with no visible sharp creases or aggressive aero bits. The body proportions are classical, featuring a dark lower third that visually anchors the design while making the car appear longer and lower. Functional elements like a fixed ducktail spoiler, integrated air intakes, and rear diffuser add to its aesthetic appeal.

Interior features Its interior features Paris-sourced tartan fabrics The interior of the Brouillard is as exotic as its exterior. It features green-tinted carbon fiber, Paris-sourced tartan fabrics, machined aluminum components, and a glass roof for an open feel. A hand-sculpted miniature of Brouillard inside the gear shifter pays homage to the car's horse inspiration. The unique design elements are a blend of modern Bugatti mechanical excellence and the artistic legacy of the Bugatti family.