Bugatti unveils one-of-a-kind 'Brouillard' hypercar
What's the story
Bugatti has unveiled the 'Brouillard,' a unique hypercar under its new Programme Solitaire coachbuilding service. The car is inspired by Ettore Bugatti's favorite horse, a white thoroughbred named Brouillard, which translates to 'fog' in English and symbolizes grace, power, and timeless elegance. This one-of-a-kind creation is not just a car but a work of art on wheels.
Design details
The car is powered by a quad-turbo W16 engine
The Brouillard features a quad-turbo W16 engine, delivering an impressive 1,578hp. Its design is characterized by organic forms and fluid surfaces with no visible sharp creases or aggressive aero bits. The body proportions are classical, featuring a dark lower third that visually anchors the design while making the car appear longer and lower. Functional elements like a fixed ducktail spoiler, integrated air intakes, and rear diffuser add to its aesthetic appeal.
Interior features
Its interior features Paris-sourced tartan fabrics
The interior of the Brouillard is as exotic as its exterior. It features green-tinted carbon fiber, Paris-sourced tartan fabrics, machined aluminum components, and a glass roof for an open feel. A hand-sculpted miniature of Brouillard inside the gear shifter pays homage to the car's horse inspiration. The unique design elements are a blend of modern Bugatti mechanical excellence and the artistic legacy of the Bugatti family.
Coachbuilding tradition
'Programme Solitaire' will create only 2 cars a year
The 'Programme Solitaire' will create only two cars a year, each with existing Bugatti powertrains but completely bespoke bodywork and interiors. This long-forgotten coachbuilding technique is being revived in the modern world with Brouillard. The car will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California, setting the stage for future creations that blend engineering heritage with individual craftsmanship.