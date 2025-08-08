ISUZU V-Cross becomes costlier by up to ₹1.25L
ISUZU has announced a price hike for its MU-X and V-Cross models in India. The revision is effective immediately and affects all five variants in the lineup. The mid-spec Z 4x4 MT variant of the ISUZU V-Cross now costs up to ₹1.25 lakh more than before, making it a pricier option in the segment.
The Z Prestige 4x4 MT and Hi-Lander variants of the ISUZU V-Cross have also seen a price hike. They now cost ₹99,700 and ₹59,900 more than their previous prices, respectively. The Z4 Prestige 4x4 AT and Z 4x2 AT variants of the pickup have become dearer by ₹50,400 and ₹19,900, respectively.
The Toyota Hilux rival now starts from ₹21.80 lakh and goes up to ₹31.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The pickup is powered by a 1898cc diesel engine, with both manual and automatic transmission as options.