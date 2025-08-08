Next Article
Volkswagen to discontinue ID.5 EV by 2027: What to know
Volkswagen is pulling the plug on its ID.5 electric car by 2027, mainly because sales just didn't take off—especially in Europe and China.
Even though VW's overall EV numbers were up last year, the ID.5 couldn't keep up, so it's being phased out alongside other slow sellers like the Passat sedan and Arteon.
ID.4 was the only VW EV model sold in US
Turns out, most buyers preferred the ID.4 over the ID.5, which wasn't even sold in the US.
Looking ahead, Volkswagen plans to launch more affordable models like the ID.2 in 2026 and the ID.1 in 2027 to attract younger drivers and boost interest in electric crossovers and SUVs—hoping these new rides will hit closer to home with what people actually want right now.