Volkswagen to discontinue ID.5 EV by 2027: What to know

ID.4 was the only VW EV model sold in US

Turns out, most buyers preferred the ID.4 over the ID.5, which wasn't even sold in the US.

Looking ahead, Volkswagen plans to launch more affordable models like the ID.2 in 2026 and the ID.1 in 2027 to attract younger drivers and boost interest in electric crossovers and SUVs—hoping these new rides will hit closer to home with what people actually want right now.