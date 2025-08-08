Bentley's Mulliner team reveals Batur Convertible: Check top features
Bentley just rolled out the Batur Convertible, crafted by its elite Mulliner team.
Revealed on August 8, this limited-edition ride stands out with a unique Opalite finish and bold Beluga and Mandarin accents.
It's powered by Bentley's most powerful engine ever—a 740hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12—which also marks one of the last times this legendary engine will appear.
Car comes with a digital visualizer for customization
The Batur Convertible rocks a gloss black racing stripe with Mandarin pinstripes right on the bodywork.
Inside, it's all about contrast: Beluga black and Linen leather with pops of Mandarin. You get luxe touches like satin black fascia and a glossy console too.
As part of Mulliner's Coachbuilt series, only a few will be made, but each owner gets to customize their car down to the smallest detail using Mulliner's digital visualizer.