Bentley's Mulliner team reveals Batur Convertible: Check top features

Car comes with a digital visualizer for customization

The Batur Convertible rocks a gloss black racing stripe with Mandarin pinstripes right on the bodywork.

Inside, it's all about contrast: Beluga black and Linen leather with pops of Mandarin. You get luxe touches like satin black fascia and a glossy console too.

As part of Mulliner's Coachbuilt series, only a few will be made, but each owner gets to customize their car down to the smallest detail using Mulliner's digital visualizer.