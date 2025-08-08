Tesla to open new flagship store in Aerocity, Delhi

Expansion plans

Exclusive retail outlet

The new store, located in the upscale commercial district of Aerocity, will be used as an exclusive retail outlet. This move is part of Tesla's expansion strategy in India. The lease agreement also provides for a 120-day fit-out period with rent payments starting from July 13, 2025. The monthly rent for this space is ₹49.2 lakh plus common area maintenance (CAM) charges and parking fees.