Tesla to open new flagship store in Aerocity, Delhi
The store will occupy 8,200 square feet area

By Akash Pandey
Aug 08, 2025
03:24 pm
What's the story

Tesla is gearing up to launch another flagship retail store in India. The electric vehicle manufacturer has signed a lease for commercial space at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi. The company has taken an 8,200 square feet ground-floor space from Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd under a nine-year sub-lease agreement.

Expansion plans

Exclusive retail outlet

The new store, located in the upscale commercial district of Aerocity, will be used as an exclusive retail outlet. This move is part of Tesla's expansion strategy in India. The lease agreement also provides for a 120-day fit-out period with rent payments starting from July 13, 2025. The monthly rent for this space is ₹49.2 lakh plus common area maintenance (CAM) charges and parking fees.

Store features

Lease agreement details

The lease agreement for Tesla's new store comes with a lock-in period of 36 months and a rent escalation clause of 15% every three years. The company has also paid a refundable rent security and CAM deposit of ₹16.48 lakh to the lessor. Industry observers expect this store to serve as both a sales and brand experience center.