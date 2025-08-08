India's EV subsidy scheme extended until March 2028

₹3,679 crore set aside for e-bikes and trucks

The scheme sets aside ₹3,679 crore in subsidies for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, ambulances, and trucks.

If you're eyeing an e-scooter or bike soon: subsidies started at ₹5,000 per kWh last year but dropped to ₹2,500 per kWh this year before ending in March 2026.

Trucks get their own incentives too—plus there's a special fund of ₹500 crore just for electric ambulances.