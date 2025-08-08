India's EV subsidy scheme extended until March 2028
India's PM E-DRIVE scheme, launched in late 2024, is sticking around until March 2028 (or until the money runs out).
With a hefty ₹10,900 crore budget, the government wants to make EVs more common, boost charging stations, and support local manufacturing.
This move replaces an older policy but keeps the focus on making clean transport easier and more affordable.
₹3,679 crore set aside for e-bikes and trucks
The scheme sets aside ₹3,679 crore in subsidies for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, ambulances, and trucks.
If you're eyeing an e-scooter or bike soon: subsidies started at ₹5,000 per kWh last year but dropped to ₹2,500 per kWh this year before ending in March 2026.
Trucks get their own incentives too—plus there's a special fund of ₹500 crore just for electric ambulances.
Charging stations and electric busses
Expect over 72,000 new fast chargers popping up across India thanks to a dedicated ₹2,000 crore fund.
Plus: nearly 14,000 electric busses are set to roll out in nine big cities.
The plan also encourages making EV parts locally—so cleaner rides could soon be both easier to find and more affordable.