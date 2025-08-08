Next Article
Harley-Davidson's new Sprint model to cost just $6,000
Harley-Davidson is bringing back the "Sprint" name for a brand-new bike set to launch in 2026, with a price tag of just $6,000.
This affordable option is aimed at younger riders and anyone looking for a way into the Harley world without breaking the bank—especially since their current entry-level Nightster starts at nearly $10,000.
Sprint name last used in the 1970s
The original Sprint models were popular back in the 1960s, so this revival taps into some classic Harley heritage.
After dropping its cheaper Street series in 2021 due to slow US sales, Harley now plans to team up with Hero MotoCorp in India for global production.
The Sprint's big reveal is expected by fall 2025 as Harley tries to win over new riders and compete with brands like Enfield and Honda.