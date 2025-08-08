Harley-Davidson's new Sprint model to cost just $6,000

Sprint name last used in the 1970s

The original Sprint models were popular back in the 1960s, so this revival taps into some classic Harley heritage.

After dropping its cheaper Street series in 2021 due to slow US sales, Harley now plans to team up with Hero MotoCorp in India for global production.

The Sprint's big reveal is expected by fall 2025 as Harley tries to win over new riders and compete with brands like Enfield and Honda.