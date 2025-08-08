This electric trike can be driven with a 2-wheeler license
Vaidyuthi Mobility just dropped the Gully100, a three-wheeled electric delivery vehicle you can drive with only a two-wheeler license—no commercial permit needed.
It's built for city deliveries (think 50-400km), giving gig workers and small businesses an easier, safer upgrade from overloaded bikes.
The Gully100 is designed for urban deliveries
The Gully100 packs dual motors for solid power even when fully loaded, plus a smart suspension that adapts to potholes and shifting cargo—making rides smoother and safer.
The roomy cabin is designed for long shifts, while features like Tilt Guard and an electronic differential help keep things stable on messy city roads.
It offers a real-world range of 120km per charge
With a real-world range of 120km per charge and eligibility for EV subsidies, the Gully100 is tailored to Indian delivery needs.
If you're looking to level up your urban delivery game without extra red tape, this could be a pretty practical pick.