Bugatti Brouillard hypercar is the ultimate in bespoke luxury

Brouillard isn't just about speed—it's loaded with unique touches like a fixed ducktail spoiler and dark lower body shades that make it look even sleeker. Inside, you get a glass roof with a center spine, custom-woven tartan fabrics, green-tinted carbon fiber, machined aluminum accents, and horse embroidery as a nod to Ettore Bugatti 's stallion.

Each Brouillard will be made in limited numbers

With an estimated $30 million price tag, the Brouillard is aimed at collectors who want something no one else can have.

It blends almost 20 years of W16 engineering with next-level craftsmanship—basically the ultimate flex for anyone who wants their car to be truly one-of-a-kind.