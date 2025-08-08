Bugatti Brouillard hypercar is the ultimate in bespoke luxury
Bugatti just dropped the Brouillard, a hypercar so exclusive that only two will be made each year—each fully customized for its owner.
Built on Bugatti's latest W16 platform, it delivers a wild 1,600hp (1,578hp) thanks to a quad-turbocharged engine.
This is the debut model of their new Programme Solitaire, which takes personalization way beyond their usual options.
The Brouillard's interior features custom-woven tartan fabrics
Brouillard isn't just about speed—it's loaded with unique touches like a fixed ducktail spoiler and dark lower body shades that make it look even sleeker.
Inside, you get a glass roof with a center spine, custom-woven tartan fabrics, green-tinted carbon fiber, machined aluminum accents, and horse embroidery as a nod to Ettore Bugatti's stallion.
Each Brouillard will be made in limited numbers
With an estimated $30 million price tag, the Brouillard is aimed at collectors who want something no one else can have.
It blends almost 20 years of W16 engineering with next-level craftsmanship—basically the ultimate flex for anyone who wants their car to be truly one-of-a-kind.