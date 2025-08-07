Next Article
Harley-Davidson offers ₹3 lakh discount on Fat Bob, Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson is offering big discounts on its 2024 Fat Boy and Fat Bob models in India—think up to ₹3 lakh off the sticker price.
With the Fat Boy originally at ₹25.69 lakh and the Fat Bob at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this move is all about clearing out stock as new models roll in.
Fat Bob is now replaced by Street Bob
The Fat Bob has been discontinued, but you can still grab one from the leftover 2024 batch at a lower price.
Meanwhile, its replacement—the Street Bob—now packs a powerful 1,923cc Milwaukee-Eight engine, which also powers the upcoming 2025 Fat Boy.
Harley's switching things up to boost performance and keep their lineup fresh for today's riders.