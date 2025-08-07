Harley-Davidson offers ₹3 lakh discount on Fat Bob, Fat Boy Auto Aug 07, 2025

Harley-Davidson is offering big discounts on its 2024 Fat Boy and Fat Bob models in India—think up to ₹3 lakh off the sticker price.

With the Fat Boy originally at ₹25.69 lakh and the Fat Bob at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this move is all about clearing out stock as new models roll in.