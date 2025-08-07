Honda teases its new electrically supercharged V3 engine Auto Aug 07, 2025

Honda just dropped a teaser for its new electrically supercharged V3 engine, first shown off at EICMA 2024.

The short video keeps most details hidden but spotlights the engine's wild intake whine—Honda even suggests grabbing headphones to catch every note.

It's a clever move that has fans buzzing about what this new tech will sound and feel like on an actual bike.