Next Article
Honda teases its new electrically supercharged V3 engine
Honda just dropped a teaser for its new electrically supercharged V3 engine, first shown off at EICMA 2024.
The short video keeps most details hidden but spotlights the engine's wild intake whine—Honda even suggests grabbing headphones to catch every note.
It's a clever move that has fans buzzing about what this new tech will sound and feel like on an actual bike.
The buzz around the engine
This V3 isn't just about power—it's bringing a fresh sound and vibe to motorcycle engineering thanks to its electric supercharger.
With hype building among riders and industry folks alike, Honda might be about to shake up what we expect from future bikes.