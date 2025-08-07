Next Article
Honda's next-gen EV motorcycle teased ahead of September reveal
Honda just teased its next-gen electric motorcycle on UK social media, showing off a camouflaged ride inspired by the EV Fun Concept from EICMA 2024.
The sneak peek highlights a sharp TFT display and cool horizontal LED lights. They even dropped an audio clip of the electric motor.
Mark your calendar: the official reveal is happening on September 2, 2025.
Performance on par with a 500cc engine
This bike will feature a single-sided swingarm and chunky 17-inch Pirelli Rosso 3 tires and promises performance similar to a 500cc engine.
But if you're in India, don't get your hopes up just yet; Honda's focusing on electric scooters there for now as part of their bigger EV push.