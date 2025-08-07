Next Article
Hyundai Venue's next-gen model arrives in India on October 24
Hyundai's next-gen Venue is landing in India on October 24.
This compact SUV, Hyundai's second best-seller here, is getting a bold new look with fresh lighting and alloy wheels—aiming to stand out against rivals like the Brezza and Nexon.
The SUV will get Level-2 ADAS safety tech
The new Venue tackles cabin space complaints with a redesigned dashboard, updated upholstery, bigger screens, Level-2 ADAS safety tech, and even a panoramic sunroof.
Engine choices stay familiar (1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, 1.5L diesel), but an automatic option may join the mix.
Expect prices to go up from the current ₹7.94 lakh-₹13.52 lakh range as these features roll in.