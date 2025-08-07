Hyundai's hydrogen bus completes trial run in Saudi Arabia's NEOM

NEOM is Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 project

NEOM isn't your average project—it's at the heart of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for economic change.

Think outdoor ski resorts (yes, really), luxury yacht spots, and "The Line," a 170km-long smart city designed for carbon neutrality and walkability.

With moves like these hydrogen busses, NEOM is doubling down on eco-friendly tech and reimagining what cities can be.