Hyundai's hydrogen bus completes trial run in Saudi Arabia's NEOM
Hyundai's hydrogen-powered UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus has completed its first-ever trial run in NEOM, the high-tech city rising in Saudi Arabia.
The bus handled Trojena's steep mountain roads—up to 2,080 meters high—showing off how clean transport could work even in tough conditions.
This test is part of a bigger plan between Hyundai and NEOM to bring zero-emission vehicles to this next-gen city.
NEOM is Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 project
NEOM isn't your average project—it's at the heart of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for economic change.
Think outdoor ski resorts (yes, really), luxury yacht spots, and "The Line," a 170km-long smart city designed for carbon neutrality and walkability.
With moves like these hydrogen busses, NEOM is doubling down on eco-friendly tech and reimagining what cities can be.