Zelo Knight+ debuts as India's most affordable electric scooter Auto Aug 07, 2025

Zelo Electric just launched the Knight+ at ₹59,990, making it the cheapest electric scooter in India right now.

It packs a 1.8kWh portable battery for a real-world range of 100km and can hit speeds up to 55km/h.

With this launch, Zelo is aiming to make eco-friendly rides more accessible for everyone.