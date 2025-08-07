Next Article
Zelo Knight+ debuts as India's most affordable electric scooter
Zelo Electric just launched the Knight+ at ₹59,990, making it the cheapest electric scooter in India right now.
It packs a 1.8kWh portable battery for a real-world range of 100km and can hit speeds up to 55km/h.
With this launch, Zelo is aiming to make eco-friendly rides more accessible for everyone.
The scooter comes with a host of features
The Knight+ isn't just about the price—it comes loaded with handy features like hill hold control, cruise control, and follow-me-home headlamps for extra safety and convenience.
The removable battery and USB charging port are perfect for daily use.
Pre-bookings are open at Zelo dealerships across India, with deliveries starting August 20, 2025.