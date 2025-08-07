Bajaj Auto to launch electric bikes under Pulsar, Boxer brands

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio by developing electric motorcycles under its popular Pulsar and Boxer brands. The company's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18. He said, "Bajaj Auto is working with Boxer Brand and the Pulsar Brand to develop a commuter electric motorcycle and a sports electric motorcycle."

Market position Foray into electric motorcycle segment Bajaj Auto has already established itself as a leader in the electric scooter and three-wheeler markets with its Chetak and GoGo models, respectively. Now, the company is looking to make its mark in the electric motorcycle segment. The move will see Bajaj Auto leverage its iconic brands to cater to both commuter and performance bike segments.

Strategic shift Timeline, specifications yet to be revealed Bajaj did not reveal any details about the timeline, specifications, or production capacity of these electric motorcycles in his interview. However, this development is part of Bajaj Auto's larger strategy for EVs. The company plans to continue launching Chetak variants and a new scooter platform. This launch has been pushed to Q3 or Q4 of FY26 due to supply chain issues with rare earth magnets.