GM and Hyundai announce major partnership to co-create new vehicles
GM and Hyundai just announced a big partnership to co-create a bunch of new vehicles.
They're planning compact and midsize pickup trucks for Central and South America, plus a compact SUV and car.
North America gets an all-electric commercial van. Expect both gas, hybrid, and electric options—launches start in 2028.
Together, they're aiming to build over 800,000 vehicles every year while keeping their brands unique.
Hyundai will lead the way on compact models and the electric van; GM's handling midsize trucks.
The duo is also focusing on using greener materials like low-carbon steel and might even explore hydrogen fuel cell tech down the road.