Chery is back in the EV game for India

Chery's new strategy could shake up India's luxury EV market

Now, Chery is reportedly talking with JSW Group about launching a new electric vehicle brand here by 2027.

If things go ahead, you might see the Luxeed Exlantix E08 minivan and a premium SUV on Indian roads soon.

The plan includes setting up an assembly plant locally and bringing in cars as kits—something other global brands have done too.

If this works out, it has the potential to impact India's luxury EV market in a pretty exciting way.