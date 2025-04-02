What's the story

Eight-year-old Ananya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, has become a symbol of resilience and hope after she was seen running with her schoolbooks as a bulldozer razed her shanty.

Her family's home was destroyed in 2021 by Prayagraj civic authorities, who "mistook" the land to be that of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. He was killed in a police encounter in 2023.

The SC has since slammed the demolition drive as "illegal" and "insensitive."