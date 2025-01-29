What's the story

The Supreme Court has asked the central government to provide details of the number of FIRs and chargesheets filed against men for using triple talaq.

The direction came while the court was hearing 12 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act, 2019.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, has fixed the final hearing for March 17.