Busy browsing reels, UP doctor ignores patient; she dies
What's the story
A 60-year-old woman, identified as Pravesh Kumari, died of a heart attack at the Mainpuri district hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
The incident occurred as the on-duty doctor, Dr. Adarsh Sanger, was allegedly busy watching reels on his mobile phone instead of administering her medical aid.
CCTV footage from the hospital reportedly shows Dr. Sanger at his desk with his phone as nurses treated Kumari.
Accusations
Family accuses doctor of negligence amid crisis
Per TOI, Kumari's family had brought her to the hospital around noon, expecting immediate medical attention.
However, they alleged Dr. Sanger instructed a nurse to handle the situation instead of attending to her personally.
Despite repeated pleas from the family, the doctor allegedly remained glued to his phone.
As Kumari's condition worsened, her son Guru Sharan Singh protested against Dr Sanger's inaction which led to a physical altercation between them.
Altercation
Doctor's alleged assault on patient's son sparks chaos
The CCTV footage also recorded the moment Dr. Sanger allegedly slapped Kumari's son, creating a ruckus in the hospital.
The police was later called to pacify the situation.
Singh narrated the incident, saying they brought their mother to the emergency ward and laid her on a stretcher. He said they tried reviving their mother by rubbing her arms and feet as blood started oozing out of her mouth.
But by the time the doctor took notice, it was too late.
Probe initiated
Investigation launched into alleged medical negligence
She was allegedly kept in the emergency ward for 15 minutes.
Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Madan Lal confirmed an investigation has been launched into the matter.
"An investigation into the matter has already been initiated. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against those responsible," he said.
The case has been reported to higher authorities for further inquiry.