What's the story

A 60-year-old woman, identified as Pravesh Kumari, died of a heart attack at the Mainpuri district hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as the on-duty doctor, Dr. Adarsh Sanger, was allegedly busy watching reels on his mobile phone instead of administering her medical aid.

CCTV footage from the hospital reportedly shows Dr. Sanger at his desk with his phone as nurses treated Kumari.