UP: Man sets national highway on fire for Instagram reel
In a desperate attempt to create attention-grabbing social media content, a man named Sheikh Bilal set National Highway-2 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, on fire. The incident formed part of his New Year-themed Instagram reel. Bilal used petrol to write "2024" on the road before setting it on fire. The video of this reckless stunt soon went viral on social media, earning widespread condemnation from netizens.
Fatehpur Police arrest man for dangerous stunt
The Fatehpur Police swung into action immediately, arresting Bilal and starting the required legal proceedings. The police confirmed this on their official X handle, saying: "In the case, the accused has been arrested by the Kotwali Police Station and presented before the Honorable Court." The quick action was taken as Bilal's stunt not only put public safety at risk but also flouted road safety laws.
Rising trend of dangerous stunts for social media fame
Bilal's incident is not an isolated case but part of a growing trend where people perform dangerous acts for social media fame. In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, another man named Intezaar Ali performed a reckless stunt with his SUV. He piled mud onto his vehicle's roof and sped down the road, causing chaos. The Meerut Police identified and seized his vehicle after public backlash.