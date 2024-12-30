Summarize Simplifying... In short In Uttar Pradesh, a man named Bilal was arrested for setting a national highway on fire for an Instagram reel, endangering public safety and violating road safety laws.

UP: Man sets national highway on fire for Instagram reel

By Snehil Singh 05:21 pm Dec 30, 202405:21 pm

What's the story In a desperate attempt to create attention-grabbing social media content, a man named Sheikh Bilal set National Highway-2 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, on fire. The incident formed part of his New Year-themed Instagram reel. Bilal used petrol to write "2024" on the road before setting it on fire. The video of this reckless stunt soon went viral on social media, earning widespread condemnation from netizens.

Fatehpur Police arrest man for dangerous stunt

The Fatehpur Police swung into action immediately, arresting Bilal and starting the required legal proceedings. The police confirmed this on their official X handle, saying: "In the case, the accused has been arrested by the Kotwali Police Station and presented before the Honorable Court." The quick action was taken as Bilal's stunt not only put public safety at risk but also flouted road safety laws.

X post of the reel

Rising trend of dangerous stunts for social media fame

Bilal's incident is not an isolated case but part of a growing trend where people perform dangerous acts for social media fame. In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, another man named Intezaar Ali performed a reckless stunt with his SUV. He piled mud onto his vehicle's roof and sped down the road, causing chaos. The Meerut Police identified and seized his vehicle after public backlash.