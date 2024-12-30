The statue was unveiled on December 26, 2024

Why a Shivaji statue in Ladakh has sparked a debate

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:41 pm Dec 30, 202402:41 pm

What's the story The Indian Army has placed a statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The statue is located at an altitude of 14,300 feet near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The statue was unveiled on December 26, 2024, by Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps, also called Fire and Fury Corps.

Symbolic significance

Army hails Shivaji statue as symbol of valor

The Army described the statue as a "towering symbol of valor, vision and unwavering justice." The installation seeks to celebrate the "unwavering spirit" of Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy is viewed as an inspiration for generations. This move is in line with the Army's efforts to bring India's "ancient strategic acumen" into modern military practices.

Cultural relevance

Controversy surrounds Shivaji statue in Ladakh

However, the statue has sparked controversy over its relevance to Ladakh's culture and ecology. Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin raised concerns over not consulting locals before erecting the statue. He questioned its relevance to Ladakh's unique environment and wildlife. Some military veterans even suggested that a statue of Dogra General Zorawar Singh would have been more appropriate.

Historical figure

Debate over choice of historical figure

General Singh is credited with leading Jammu's Dogra Army to conquer Ladakh in the 19th century, helping integrate it into the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The statue's location is significant considering recent developments along the LAC between India and China. In October 2024, both countries completed troop disengagement at Demchok and Depsang, ending a four-and-a-half-year border standoff that started in 2020.

Infrastructure push

Shivaji statue part of India's infrastructure enhancement

Since the standoff with China, the Indian Army has been improving infrastructure in Ladakh, including constructing roads and bridges. The installation of Shivaji's statue acts as a morale booster for troops and highlights India's past and present military prowess. An iconic image from the 1971 Bangladesh surrender has now been replaced with a photograph of Pangong Tso in the lounge of Indian Army Chief. This change indicates a focus on contemporary challenges along India's northern borders.