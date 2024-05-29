Next Article

Controversy over Congress leader's remarks

Chinese 'allegedly invaded' India in 1962: Mani Shankar sparks row

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:47 am May 29, 202410:47 am

What's the story Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has sparked a new political controversy by saying that China "allegedly invaded" India in 1962. His remarks drew reactions from both his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress distanced itself from his "original phraseology," while the BJP condemned the comment as a "brazen attempt at revisionism." Known for his contentious statements, Aiyar later issued an "unreserved" apology for his "mistake."

Apology issued

What did Aiyar say

According to a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club on Tuesday evening, Aiyar, while narrating an anecdote, said, "In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India." He made the remarks at the launch of the book Nehru's First Recruits—which is a collection of experiences of India's earliest diplomats under the leadership of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Later, in a brief statement, Aiyar said, "I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used...'alleged' before 'Chinese invasion.'"

BJP's response

BJP condemns Aiyar's remarks, questions Congress's stance

The BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, slammed the Congress over Aiyar's remarks. "Mani Shankar Aiyar...refers to the Chinese invasion in 1962 as 'alleged'. This is a brazen attempt at revisionism," Malviya said on X. "Congress leader Aiyar wants to whitewash the Chinese invasion, post which the Chinese have been in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian territory," he alleged. He also attacked the Congress's Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in his statement.

Twitter Post

Read Malviya's full statement here

Party's stand

Congress distances itself from Aiyar's comment

Amid the controversy, the Congress has disassociated itself with the veteran leader's statement. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in an X post, "The Chinese invasion of India that began on October 20, 1962, was for REAL." Ramesh added, "Mani Shankar Aiyar has subsequently apologized unreservedly for using the term 'alleged invasion' mistakenly. Allowances must be made for his age. The INC distances itself from his original phraseology."

Ramesh's X post

PM Modi gave clean chit to China in 2020

The Congress leader also highlighted the "Chinese incursion in Ladakh in early May 2020 in which 40 of our soldiers were martyred and the status quo disturbed." "The outgoing PM [Narendra Modi], however, gave a clean chit publicly to the Chinese on June 19th 2020, seriously weakening our negotiating position. 2000 sq km of territory including Depsang and Demchok remain out of bounds for Indian troops," Ramesh added.

Twitter Post

Read Ramesh's full statement here