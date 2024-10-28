Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent surge of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist was killed during a counter-terror operation following an attack on an Army convoy.

This comes amid a series of attacks in the region, including the killing of two porters and the injury of three soldiers near Gulmarg, and the death of a doctor and six laborers in Ganderbal district.

Officials have condemned these attacks and heightened security measures, including drone surveillance and search operations, to maintain peace and trace the attackers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The terrorists attacked an army ambulance

J&K: 1 killed in counter-terror ops after Army convoy attacked

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:59 pm Oct 28, 202405:59 pm

What's the story A terrorist was gunned down in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Monday. The operations were launched after an army convoy was attacked in a local village at around 6:30am. The terrorists, suspected to be three in number, attacked a forces' ambulance causing heavy damage before escaping toward a nearby forest.

Operation details

Special forces mobilized, terrorist located and neutralized

The Army's special forces and National Security Guards (NSG) were called in to neutralize the threat. Around 2:45pm intense gunfire and explosions were reported as the terrorists were holed up inside a basement. A helicopter was also pressed into service for surveillance during the operation. The body of one terrorist, along with a weapon, was recovered from the site.

Rising violence

Recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir raise concerns

This incident comes amid a spate of recent attacks in J&K. On October 24, two porters working with the Army were killed and four others, including three soldiers, were injured near Gulmarg. Earlier, on October 20, a doctor and six laborers were killed at a tunnel-construction site in Ganderbal district. The incidents have raised concerns among local authorities and residents alike.

Official response

Officials condemn recent attacks, vow to avenge innocent blood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the recent spate of attacks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack on civilians in Gagangir as "a despicable act of cowardice." Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed that every drop of innocent blood would be avenged.

Security measures

Security forces heighten vigilance, search operations underway

In another incident last week, two soldiers and two civilians were killed when terrorists ambushed army vehicles in Baramulla district. The People's Anti-Fascist Front had claimed responsibility for this attack. The Indian Army had attributed the attack to Pakistani terrorists aiming to disrupt peace in Kashmir. After these incidents, security forces have heightened vigilance across north Kashmir with search operations involving drones and human intelligence underway to trace the attackers involved in these assaults.