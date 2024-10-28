J&K: 1 killed in counter-terror ops after Army convoy attacked
A terrorist was gunned down in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Monday. The operations were launched after an army convoy was attacked in a local village at around 6:30am. The terrorists, suspected to be three in number, attacked a forces' ambulance causing heavy damage before escaping toward a nearby forest.
Special forces mobilized, terrorist located and neutralized
The Army's special forces and National Security Guards (NSG) were called in to neutralize the threat. Around 2:45pm intense gunfire and explosions were reported as the terrorists were holed up inside a basement. A helicopter was also pressed into service for surveillance during the operation. The body of one terrorist, along with a weapon, was recovered from the site.
Recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir raise concerns
This incident comes amid a spate of recent attacks in J&K. On October 24, two porters working with the Army were killed and four others, including three soldiers, were injured near Gulmarg. Earlier, on October 20, a doctor and six laborers were killed at a tunnel-construction site in Ganderbal district. The incidents have raised concerns among local authorities and residents alike.
Officials condemn recent attacks, vow to avenge innocent blood
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the recent spate of attacks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack on civilians in Gagangir as "a despicable act of cowardice." Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed that every drop of innocent blood would be avenged.
Security forces heighten vigilance, search operations underway
In another incident last week, two soldiers and two civilians were killed when terrorists ambushed army vehicles in Baramulla district. The People's Anti-Fascist Front had claimed responsibility for this attack. The Indian Army had attributed the attack to Pakistani terrorists aiming to disrupt peace in Kashmir. After these incidents, security forces have heightened vigilance across north Kashmir with search operations involving drones and human intelligence underway to trace the attackers involved in these assaults.