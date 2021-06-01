Six-year-old's video about 'too much' homework catches J&K LG's attention

The LG took notice and said that childhood should be lively, full of joy and bliss

A six-year-old girl's video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining of a huge burden of homework through online education triggered a policy change in Jammu and Kashmir to lighten the pressure on school kids. The Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the School Education Department to come out with a policy in 48 hours to ease the burden of homework on school students.

Details

LG wasted no time in replying to the 'adorable' complaint

The L-G said on Twitter, "Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids." "Childhood innocence is the gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss," he added.

Video

'Why are kids given this much homework Modi saab?'

"Assalamualaikum Modi saab," is how the girl starts her video message to the PM as she complains of her teachers giving her too much homework through Zoom classes. "My classes are from 10 am till 2 pm. This much homework is for students of Class 6, 7, 10. Why are kids given this much homework Modi saab?" she says.

Twitter Post

Here's the video that won hearts

Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye😂 pic.twitter.com/uFjvFGUisI — Namrata Wakhloo (@NamrataWakhloo) May 29, 2021

Information

Video has garnered 3.3 lakh views, 19,000 likes so far

The video, which was posted on Twitter, has been shared widely and has so far garnered nearly 3.3 lakh views and nearly 19,000 likes thus catching the attention of the Lieutenant Governor.

Background

Schools have resorted to online classes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and other educational institutes have resorted to online classes, using platforms such as Zoom, or Google meet. Earlier in January, with the ease of lockdown after the first wave, some schools started to reopen as per the directive issued by their respective state governments. But with the second wave, schools have gone back to online education.