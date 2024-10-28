CJI Chandrachud addresses controversy over PM Modi's Ganesh puja visit
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has weighed in on the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting his home for Ganesh Puja. He said such meetings do not entail discussions on judicial matters. Speaking at the Loksatta annual lecture, he stressed the need for regular meetings between Chief Justices and Chief Ministers to discuss judicial infrastructure needs.
CJI Chandrachud dismisses concerns over PM's visit
The visit triggered a political row, with some Opposition members questioning its propriety. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut even suggested that Chandrachud should recuse himself from a case involving a party dispute. However, CJI Chandrachud dismissed these concerns as "unnecessary, unwarranted and illogical." He reiterated that no judicial matters are discussed during social visits with political leaders.
BJP defends PM's visit, criticizes opposition reaction
Defending the visit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it reflects Indian secularism and slammed the Opposition for their reaction. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said those who applaud the presence of PMs at Iftar parties "find their guts twisting and turning" on seeing PM Modi at the Ganesh Puja at CJI Chandrachud's home. "The executive and judiciary praying before Gods revered by crores of devotees across India reflects the real strength of Indian secularism," he added.
CJI Chandrachud stresses importance of judiciary-executive meetings
CJI Chandrachud emphasized that meetings between the judiciary and executive are crucial for discussing infrastructure projects. He said, "People think there are deals being made, but that is not the case." The Chief Justice emphasized the need to keep strong dialogue between government branches for the nation's betterment. The controversy also invited comparisons with past incidents, like a 2009 Iftar party attended by then PM Manmohan Singh and Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan.