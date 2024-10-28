Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit to Chief Justice Chandrachud's home for Ganesh Puja sparked controversy, with opposition members questioning its appropriateness.

The BJP defended the visit as a reflection of Indian secularism, while Chandrachud dismissed the concerns and stressed the importance of judiciary-executive meetings for discussing infrastructure projects.

He clarified that no judicial matters are discussed during such social visits. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

CJI stressed need for regular meetings with CMs

CJI Chandrachud addresses controversy over PM Modi's Ganesh puja visit

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:14 pm Oct 28, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has weighed in on the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting his home for Ganesh Puja. He said such meetings do not entail discussions on judicial matters. Speaking at the Loksatta annual lecture, he stressed the need for regular meetings between Chief Justices and Chief Ministers to discuss judicial infrastructure needs.

Unwarranted concerns

CJI Chandrachud dismisses concerns over PM's visit

The visit triggered a political row, with some Opposition members questioning its propriety. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut even suggested that Chandrachud should recuse himself from a case involving a party dispute. However, CJI Chandrachud dismissed these concerns as "unnecessary, unwarranted and illogical." He reiterated that no judicial matters are discussed during social visits with political leaders.

Political defense

BJP defends PM's visit, criticizes opposition reaction

Defending the visit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it reflects Indian secularism and slammed the Opposition for their reaction. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said those who applaud the presence of PMs at Iftar parties "find their guts twisting and turning" on seeing PM Modi at the Ganesh Puja at CJI Chandrachud's home. "The executive and judiciary praying before Gods revered by crores of devotees across India reflects the real strength of Indian secularism," he added.

Judicial dialogue

CJI Chandrachud stresses importance of judiciary-executive meetings

CJI Chandrachud emphasized that meetings between the judiciary and executive are crucial for discussing infrastructure projects. He said, "People think there are deals being made, but that is not the case." The Chief Justice emphasized the need to keep strong dialogue between government branches for the nation's betterment. The controversy also invited comparisons with past incidents, like a 2009 Iftar party attended by then PM Manmohan Singh and Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan.