Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a third consecutive win in Haryana, bagging 48 out of 90 seats, leaving Congress with 37 seats despite leading in vote-share.

Congress expressed shock and dissatisfaction with the results, alleging an "unexplained slowdown" in the update of election results and questioning the transparency of the process.

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissed these allegations, maintaining regular updates were provided and rejecting any unfounded narratives. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahul Gandhi thanked people of Jammu and Kashmir

'Will inform ECI...': Rahul reacts to Haryana election loss

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:57 pm Oct 09, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted to his party's shocking defeat in the Haryana assembly elections. In a statement, he thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance's victory in the Union Territory "a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect." He added they are studying the results from Haryana and will report complaints of irregularities in several assembly constituencies to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Election results

BJP secures 3rd consecutive victory in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a hat-trick in Haryana by winning 48 of the 90 seats. The result surprised many as the Congress, which was expected to win on the back of an anti-incumbency wave, could only win 37 seats. Despite leading in vote-share, the Congress failed to convert this into seats. Many constituencies witnessed a low margin of victory, indicating regional parties and independents played a major role in the election results, potentially cutting into its vote share.

Twitter Post

Read Gandhi's post here

On Tuesday

Cannot accept result: Congress

On Tuesday, the Congress said the election results in Haryana are both unexpected and shocking, adding that they cannot accept the outcome following a sudden shift from early leads in their favor to a decisive victory for the BJP. Before this, the party had raised concerns with the ECI about an "unexplained slowdown" in the update of election results for Haryana, highlighting their dissatisfaction with the transparency of the process.

Allegations

ECI dismisses Congress's reports

The ECI dismissed these allegations, saying that approximately 25 rounds across all constituencies were being updated every five minutes. The ECI further said it "unequivocally rejects...attempt to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives." At a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reiterated his party's stance, saying the results were "totally unexpected" and "completely surprising." He added these results contradicted what the people of Haryana had decided, which was for change and transformation.