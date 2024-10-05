Summarize Simplifying... In short Industrialist and MP Naveen Jindal, who recently joined the BJP, arrived at a Haryana polling booth on horseback.

He expressed his commitment to PM Modi's vision and his excitement to serve the nation under his leadership.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 candidates are vying for 90 seats in the Haryana elections, with results to be declared on October 8.

The industrialist-turned-politician had switched from the Congress

Video: Industrialist-MP Naveen Jindal reaches Haryana polling booth on horse

11:34 am Oct 05, 2024

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal made a unique entrance at a polling station in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Saturday. He arrived on horseback to cast his vote in the state assembly elections. The industrialist-turned-politician had switched from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in March.

After joining the BJP, Jindal expressed his pride in joining the party and his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. "Today is a very important day in my life. I am proud to have joined the BJP today, and I look forward to serving the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to PM Modi's dream of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

A total of 1,031 candidates across 90 assembly constituencies are contesting in this election. To accommodate voters, 20,632 polling booths were set up throughout Haryana. The results of these elections will be declared on October 8, alongside those from Jammu and Kashmir. In the last Haryana Assembly elections held in 2019, the BJP won 40 out of 90 seats. This led to the formation of a coalition government with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which later withdrew from the coalition.