In the recent Haryana elections, the influence of religious sect Dera Sacha Sauda, led by Ram Rahim, was evident.

The Congress won 15 out of 28 assembly segments believed to be populated by Dera followers, while the BJP secured 10.

The Congress won 15 out of 28 assembly segments believed to be populated by Dera followers, while the BJP secured 10.

Despite controversies, the BJP clinched a third consecutive term with 48 seats, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana assembly elections were held on October 5

How Ram Rahim's parole likely influenced Haryana election results

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:14 am Oct 09, 202411:14 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana was criticized by opposition Congress and others after granting a 20-day parole to imprisoned Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on October 1. The parole was granted only four days before the state assembly elections, prompting accusations that the BJP was looking for Ram Rahim's support. But election results showed not just the BJP, but the Congress too benefited from it.

Election outcome

Congress secures majority in Dera follower constituencies

The election results revealed that out of 28 assembly segments thought to be inhabited by Dera followers, the Congress bagged 15 seats while the BJP got 10. The rest three were shared between the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and an independent candidate. This means in these particular constituencies, the Congress bagged 53.57% of votes against the BJP's 35.71%. The INLD and independent candidate got 7% and 3.57% respectively.

Sect's sway

Dera Sacha Sauda's political influence and voter base

Despite being a religious sect, Dera Sacha Sauda, headed by Ram Rahim, wields a lot of political clout. It has a political wing and has supported parties like the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP, and the Congress in the past. The sect's follower base is estimated to be around 1.25 crore, with 21 of its 38 branches in Haryana. Political analysts say lower-caste Dera followers vote as per their leader's instructions.

Election victory

BJP secures 3rd consecutive term in Haryana

Despite the controversies surrounding Ram Rahim's parole, the BJP won for the third consecutive term with 48 seats. Defying exit poll predictions, the party was led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from his Ladwa constituency. Other notable winners included former state minister Anil Vij of the BJP from Ambala Cantonment and Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district.