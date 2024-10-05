Summarize Simplifying... In short Voting has commenced for the Haryana Assembly election 2024, with 90 constituencies up for grabs.

Key battles include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini against Congress's Mewa Singh and AAP's Joga Singh, and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda against BJP's Manju Hooda.

Other notable candidates include Olympian Vinesh Phogat in Julana and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Uchana Kalan.

Polling for Haryana Assembly elections is underway

Haryana Assembly election 2024: 22% voter turnout recorded till 11:00am

By Chanshimla Varah 12:11 pm Oct 05, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Voting for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana began at 7:00am on Saturday. As of 11:00am, a voter turnout of 22% was recorded. There are 1,031 candidates in the race, 101 of whom are women. The main parties vying for power are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Other parties are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The results will be announced on October 8.

Ladwa

BJP, Congress lock horns in Ladwa

A lot of prominent names, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Vinesh Phogat, and Dushyant Chautala, among others, are in the race. The BJP has fielded CM Saini against Congress candidate Mewa Singh, who currently holds the seat, and AAP candidate Joga Singh. The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency in Rohtak is another key battleground. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is pitted against BJP's Manju Hooda. Notably, Hooda has won this seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections.

Julana

Olympian wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana

All eyes will also be on the Julana seat in Jind district, where the Congress has fielded Olympian wrestler-turned-politician Phogat. She is up against BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot and current vice president of Haryana's BJP youth wing. The AAP has nominated former WWE star Kavita Dalal for this seat. In previous elections, Amarjeet Dhanda of JJP won the seat in 2019 while INLD candidate Parminder Singh Dhull secured it in 2009 and 2014.

Uchana Kalan

Uchana Kalan: A significant seat in Jind district

Uchana Kalan, another seat in Jind district, is significant as former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant is the JJP candidate here. The Congress has fielded former bureaucrat and MP Brijendra Singh, while AAP has fielded Pawan Fauji. The BJP has nominated Devender Attri for this seat. Dushyant won the seat in 2019 while BJP candidate Prem Lata bagged it in 2014 and Om Parkash Chautala from INLD party emerged victorious in 2009.