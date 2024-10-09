Summarize Simplifying... In short Following their defeat in the Haryana polls, Congress's allies, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), have called for a re-evaluation of the party's election strategy.

In response to the criticism, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh advised allies to follow "coalition dharma" and discuss matters internally, emphasizing the importance of strengthening their alliance.

BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana

Haryana polls: Congress's allies question its strategy after defeat

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:21 am Oct 09, 202410:21 am

What's the story The members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have raised concerns over the Congress's election strategy after a shock defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, Hindustan Times reported. The bloc recommended the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party to rethink its strategy ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi. Notably, despite early leads for the Congress during vote counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a stunning comeback winning 48 out of 90 seats.

Doubts raised

Shiv Sena-UBT and CPI join in questioning Congress's strategy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have raised questions over the Congress's election strategy. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked Congress to re-evaluate its strategy while adding that Haryana's results won't affect Maharashtra. Meanwhile, CPI General Secretary D Raja demanded serious introspection from Congress over their performance in Haryana.

Inclusion call

Congress urged to include all INDIA bloc partners

Raja said that the Congress should take all INDIA bloc partners along in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. "Congress party will have to do serious introspection. It has to do some self-critical assessment of its strategy and tactics," he said. This comes as Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and Nationalist Congress Party-Samajwadi Party (NCP-SP) are still discussing seat-sharing in Maharashtra ahead of the state's assembly polls.

Advice

Congress leader advises allies to observe 'coalition dharma'

In the wake of the criticism, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told its allies in Maharashtra to follow "coalition dharma." He stressed that matters should be discussed internally and not through media. "We are in alliance in Maharashtra, it is our responsibility to strengthen the alliance. We will not say anything about our allies," he added.