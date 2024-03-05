Next Article

The victim and the accused knew each other

Orchestra dancer from Chhattisgarh gang-raped in Jharkhand; two held

By Riya Baibhawi 06:00 pm Mar 05, 202406:00 pm

What's the story A 21-year-old orchestra dancer from Chhattisgarh was gang-raped allegedly by three fellow performers in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The horrific incident came to light on Sunday after the survivor filed a police complaint against the three men. Two of the alleged attackers have been apprehended, while police have launched a manhunt for the third. Last week, a Spanish national was gang-raped by seven men in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

Chhattisgarh resident

Victim and accused work together

According to police, the 21-year-old victim is a resident of Chhattisgarh. "The accused and victim are known to each other and work together in the same orchestra group," police added. In her complaint to the police, the victim said that one of the accused spike her cold drink before commiting the crime. The woman is recovering at a government hospital, police added.

Case details

Accused invited victim to his house

The victim said that one of the accused ran an orchestra group in Palamu and invited her and her sister for a wedding performance. When the event was canceled, he allegedly brought them to his home where they were given separate rooms. She told police that she consumed the spiked drink which rendered her intoxicated, but she was conscious. She added that the incident took place in the early morning.

Last week

Spanish woman gang-raped in Jharkhand

This incident comes on the heels of another in which a Spanish woman—who was traveling with her husband— was raped by seven people in Dumka. Three people have been arrested and a manhunt is underway for the remaining four suspects. In the latest update, Jharkhand High Court has taken the suo moto cognizance of the issue and the next hearing of the case is scheduled for Thursday.

Spansih woman gang-raped

Victim, husband robbed and beaten up by attackers

The woman and her husband were not only attacked but also robbed and beaten up while they stopped for the night in a makeshift tent. "They (the attackers) have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me," the victim said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to examine the incident. On Tuesday, Jharkhand Police handed over a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to the victim's husband.