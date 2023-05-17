India

Don't create fearful atmosphere: SC to ED over threatening claims

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 17, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

The court was hearing petitions related to the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to "create an atmosphere of fear" after the Chhattisgarh government accused the central probe agency of threatening excise officials to implicate CM Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case, Deccan Herald reported. The ED is purportedly trying to implicate Baghel in connection with an alleged Rs. 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state.

Chhattisgarh excise officers accused ED of threatening them

Slamming the ED, the top court orally said, "Don't create an atmosphere of fear," adding even a bonafide cause becomes suspect due to such behavior. Notably, several state excise department officials have alleged that the ED has been threatening them with arrest. Following these complaints, the Chhattisgarh government filed an application seeking to be impleaded as a party in the ongoing petitions.

ED acting on behest of political masters: State government

The petitions were filed by two Chhattisgarh-based persons challenging the proceedings initiated by the ED in the alleged scam. Meanwhile, in the state government's application, it is said that its officers are being mentally and physically tortured by ED officials during the probe. The agency is acting on the behest of political masters, and the investigation is completely biased, the application further claimed.

Alleged liquor scam ran from 2019 to 2022

As per the ED, bribes were collected from distillers for every case of liquor procured from them by the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) to allow them to form a cartel and have a fixed market share. The alleged liquor scam ran from 2019 to 2022. Moreover, on Tuesday, the court asked the ED to file its reply to the Chhattisgarh government's application.