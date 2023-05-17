India

NIA raids 100+ places in 6 states against terror-gangster-smuggler nexus

May 17, 2023

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at over 100 places across six states concerning cases related to a nexus of gangsters, Khalistanis, and smugglers, reported PTI. The raids were carried out in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Notably, central agencies and state police forces have been cracking down on organized criminals operating from different locations lately.

According to reports, the NIA filed three cases last year after it received information about terrorist outfits and their sympathizers abroad operating as organized criminal gangs in north Indian states. The agency was also reportedly informed about the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network smuggling weapons across borders through a widespread interstate network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers, and explosive traffickers.

The NIA has already arrested 19 members of several criminal gangs, two weapon suppliers, and one financier linked to the network. The Delhi Police, too, has arrested over 200 people as part of its crackdown on the nexus in the past seven months. Meanwhile, Canada-based Arsh Dalla, a gangster hiding abroad, was designated as an "individual terrorist" by the Union Home Ministry in January.