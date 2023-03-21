India

Punjab: Internet ban lifted in many cities, except sensitive pockets

Punjab: Internet ban lifted in many cities, except sensitive pockets

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 21, 2023, 03:08 pm 1 min read

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still on the run

The Punjab government lifted the mobile internet and SMS ban in several cities of the state after 12:00 pm on Tuesday, reported Mint. However, the restrictions have been extended in sensitive pockets, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division, and a few areas in Mohali, until 12:00 pm on Thursday, the official order stated.

78 associates of Amritpal Singh arrested so far

Notably, the state government extended the internet ban as the manhunt for Khalistan sympathizer and self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh entered day four on Tuesday. So far, 78 members of Waris Punjab De, an outfit led by Singh, have reportedly been detained by the Punjab Police. However, Singh is still on the run. Moreover, the police have beefed up security with intensive vehicle checking.