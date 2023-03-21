India

Mumbai: Class 10 student appears for board exam in ambulance

Mumbai: Class 10 student appears for board exam in ambulance

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 21, 2023, 01:26 pm 1 min read

The 15-year-old girl met with a car accident on Friday

A 15-year-old girl from Mumbai's Bandra appeared for her second paper of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination in an ambulance on Monday, reported Hindustan Times. Mubashira Sadique Sayyed, a Class 10 student of Anjuman-I-Islam school, met with a car accident while returning from the exam center after completing her first paper on Friday. Sayyed suffered injuries and underwent surgery the same day.

Girl wanted to continue appearing for exams despite injuries

According to reports, Sayyed told her schoolteachers that she wanted to continue appearing for her exams after the accident. "As she is a bright student, all the teachers hoped that she would appear for the remaining papers," her school principal told Hindustan Times. The board secretary then gave the student permission and she appeared for the exam with the help of a writer.