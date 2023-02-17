Business

Twitter closes 2 India offices; only 3 employees left now

Twitter closes 2 India offices; only 3 employees left now

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 17, 2023, 01:15 pm 3 min read

Twitter reportedly shuttered its offices in Delhi and Mumbai

Elon Musk is on a mission to reduce Twitter's costs. The CEO has been busy laying off employees, selling office items, and shutting down offices. As part of the exercise, Twitter shut down two of its three offices in India on Friday morning, Bloomberg reported. Employees in the affected offices were asked to work from home.

Why does this story matter?

Musk once said "Twitter is on a fast lane to bankruptcy," referring to its financial health. Since then, he has been trying to cut down the company's costs by whatever means necessary.

He earlier wanted Twitter employees to go back to offices. However, once he realized how much he can save on rent by shutting down offices, there has not been any looking back.

Office shutdowns are an extension of mass layoffs

Twitter reportedly shut down its offices in Delhi and Mumbai. However, its office in the country's IT hub, Bengaluru, will remain unaffected. The decision to shut offices is an extension of the company's decision to fire over 90% of its India staff in November. The company's team in India had around 230-250 employees. Now, it is reportedly down to three.

Twitter's India team is down to three people

The company's India team now includes the country lead and two others covering the north and east and south and west regions. All three are now working from home. The Bengaluru office, on the other hand, is a shared space. It houses engineers that mostly report directly to the US office. They are not part of the India team.

Twitter reportedly stopped paying rent for all global offices

Musk's decision to shut down Twitter's offices is not limited to India. The company recently shuttered its Singapore office and asked staff to work remotely. In December, The New York Times reported that the company had stopped paying rent for all of its global offices. Last month, the landlord of one of Twitter's offices in San Francisco filed a lawsuit over unpaid rent.

Twitter is seemingly not looking at India as important market

India has been one of the biggest markets for most of the tech giants, including Meta, Google, and Apple. Google, despite being fined by the CCI, sees India as an important market. Therefore, Twitter's decision to close down two of its India offices comes as a surprise to many. This move indicates that Musk does not attach much importance to the market.