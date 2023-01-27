Delhi

Delhi's minimum temperature expected to drop again: Here's why

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi would receive light rainfall on January 29, which is also set to bring cloudy skies for the next four to five days. According to IMD, a new western disturbance might cause some light January rainfall. So far, the national capital has not witnessed any rainfall this winter season.

This year, Delhi recorded an intense cold wave spell from January 5-9, the second-longest in the month in a decade.

On Thursday, Skymet Weather Services Vice President Mahesh Palawat said the city might record a decline in the minimum temperature again in the coming two days, reported PTI.

As a result, any light to moderate rain in the capital could cause another temperature drop.

Minimum temperature in Delhi is below season's average

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature was around 17.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, approximately five notches below the season's average. Numerous parts of Delhi also witnessed shallow fog yesterday. Amid the western disturbance affecting northwest India, cloudy weather in the national capital has kept the minimum temperature within comfortable levels for approximately a week.

The Western Disturbance seen as a trough in middle tropospheric levels roughly along Long. 70°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. Under the influence of this:

Light isolated rainfall/ snowfall very likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region on 26th January. pic.twitter.com/imJdEb1Ken — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 26, 2023

Delhi's AQI on Friday morning

As per the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "poor" category on Friday at 276. While the Delhi T3 airport reported "very poor" air quality with 306 AQI, Noida reported an AQI of 304 today. Every winter, the national capital witnesses a drop in AQI.

So far, Delhi is yet to witness any rainfall this winter season. The weather office has attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances during November and December. According to IMD data, the national capital reported two intense cold wave spells between January 5 and 9 and then again between January 16 and 18.

Telangana set to receive rainfall too: IMD

The national capital has also witnessed more than 50 hours of dense fog in January, the most since 2019. Additionally, one or two places in Telangana might also receive light to moderate rainfall due to the influence of the westerlies and south-westerlies in the next four to five days, as per IMD. It also predicted light rainfall in Hyderabad and nearby areas.