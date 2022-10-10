India

Rains continue to lash Delhi-NCR, UP; Noida, Lucknow schools shut

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 10, 2022, 12:18 pm 3 min read

Delhi recorded the second-highest single-day rainfall in 15 years on Sunday

Torrential rains continued to lash Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Nine people died in separate rain-related incidents across UP. Moreover, schools were ordered to be closed on Monday in several cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow. Meanwhile, a building collapsed due to heavy rains near Delhi's Lahori Gate on Sunday, killing three and injuring many others.

Although experts believe delayed monsoons and climate change are responsible for the continuous heavy rains in October, rains in this month aren't unusual.

This is because the retreat of the southwest monsoon in October typically gives way to the northeast monsoon.

Moreover, with an active western disturbance system in the western parts, more heavy rains are likely over several regions in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh Red alert issued for five UP districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert in five UP districts on Monday following heavy rains. Warnings for heavy rainfall spells were issued for 25 districts. Rains have flooded standing crops on thousands of acres in Balrampur. Balrampur-Badhri National Highway 730 was inundated, restricting traffic movement. Meanwhile, lightning strikes killed at least two persons and eight animals in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh | Residents of various colonies in Agra renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar' in order to protest against various issues including bad conditions of roads, waterlogging pic.twitter.com/CrEZiu3gkV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2022

A house collapsed in Ghaziabad, killing a 90-year-old woman on Sunday. Moreover, floodwaters swept away two teenagers in Balrampur. The body of one of them was recovered while the search for the other was on. Meanwhile, three houses collapsed in Bulandshahr district, killing a 14-year-old and injuring many others. Two persons drowned after a boat capsized in the Rapti River in Gorakhpur.

Three people, including a four-year-old girl, lost their lives in Delhi's Lahori Gate incident. Some trapped under the debris have been rescued and are undergoing treatment. Till 8:30 am on Sunday, Delhi also saw the second-highest rainfall in 24 hours for October since 2007, per IMD data. During this period, Delhi witnessed 74mm of rainfall, bringing the mercury down by 10 degrees Celsius.

Three people have died in the Lahori Gate building collapse incident. A case has been registered under sections 304A, 336, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code: Delhi Police https://t.co/Ay7Na861YN — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Separately, six children, aged between eight and 13 years, drowned in an otherwise empty pond filled with rainwater in Sector 111 of Gurugram on Sunday. The kids, all residents of Shankar Vihar Colony, reportedly went out to take a bath in the pond on Sunday afternoon. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.