Tortured for having daughters, UP woman in Queens kills self

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 07, 2022, 05:21 pm 3 min read

A 30-year-old Sikh woman from UP killed herself in Queens, New York, earlier this week.

A woman from Uttar Pradesh residing in Queens, New York allegedly died by suicide this week after bearing years of domestic violence for giving birth to daughters. The incident came to light after a video of Mandeep Kaur, recorded moments before she hanged herself, went viral. The 30-year-old Sikh was reportedly tortured over dowry and not bearing a son.

Details Moved to Queens in 2015, abused for 8 years

Kaur moved to the United States (US) from Bijnaur in 2015 after her marriage with Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. The couple shared two daughters- ages six and four. In a shocking video, Kaur revealed the details of the torture bore upon her for over eight years by husband Sandhu. The husband has been booked by UP Police and American authorities have started their investigation.

Family 'Harassed for not giving birth to a son'

According to Kaur's family, Sandhu began abusing her soon after they moved to New York. The violence reportedly got much worse after the birth of their daughters. Kaur's sister said that Sandhu and his family harassed her for years for not giving birth to a son. The groom's family also allegedly demanded Rs. 50 lakh from Kaur and her family to raise the daughters.

Quote What do Kaur's family members say?

According to her father Jaspal Singh, Kaur had shared a video of her abuse many years ago. "We filed a case in New York that time but she said she didn't want further action," her father said. However, according to her brother, Sandhu's family "begged" Kaur to forgive him at the time. Kaur's family is now demanding the custody of her daughters.

Video Harrowing video reveals details of torture

Kaur allegedly died by suicide on August 3. In a video recorded minutes before, she said, "My husband and in-laws are responsible for my death. They didn't let me live. He has been beating me for the last 8 years." She went on to claim that Sandhu was involved in extra-marital relationships. "I tried my best...I can't tolerate the torture anymore," Kaur said.

Twitter Post Watch: Kaur recalls years of torture moments before suicide

#JusticeforMandeep

Just watched that video of Mandeep Kaur sobbing and saying how she couldn’t take being abused anymore right before she committed suicide. So heartbroken for her for her two girls who are still in the custody of the monster who beat her. pic.twitter.com/F1ekuORase — Sumit (@SumitHansd) August 5, 2022

Probe Indian government reacts, police probe underway

After her video shook millions of Indians, the Consulate General of India in New York said, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens...We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local level as well as the community." As per media reports, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

Information What are the charges against Sandhu?

The UP Police has registered a case against the husband at the Najibabad station in Bijnaur. The charges include 306 (Abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (Domestic violence), 342 (wrongful confinement), and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, a police official told ANI.

Do you know? Domestic violence amongst NRI women

One NRI wife calls home for help every eight hours, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Between 2017-20, the MEA received nearly 4000 complaints of domestic abuse from NRI wives, and the government has registered 50,000 cases of abuse under 498-A, according to EPW.