Would you live with 100 cockroaches for Rs 1.5 lakh?

Let in some cockroaches, and get some moolah in return. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

The Pest Informer, an American pest control company, has shared a weird offer on its website. It wants to release American cockroaches into the houses of people in return for a handsome monetary benefit. The company wants a few volunteers to let them release roaches in their house in exchange for Rs 1.5 lakh, for about a month.

Testing Why such a strange offer?

The company wants to test out a technique of pest control to measure the effectiveness of their treatment. "As technology advances, we're always looking for the newest and greatest ways to get rid of pests (cockroaches specifically)," said The Pest Informer in a news release. "In this study, we're willing to pay homeowners $2,000 for us to release American cockroaches into your home."

Rules The offer comes with a set of conditions

This weird offer comes with its own set of rules the homeowners must follow. As per their website, written approval of the homeowner who should be at least 21 years of age, is mandatory. The house must be in the continental US. During the trial period, homeowners cannot use other pest-control techniques. The company will use traditional treatments if its new technique doesn't work.

Problem What's the big deal with American cockroaches?

American cockroaches have hard shells and reproduce very fast, which is why they're difficult to get rid of. According to a New York pest management company, one female American cockroach can produce two egg cases a week, where each case contains about 16 eggs. The eggs hatch between 24 to 38 days. If this experiment succeeds, it'll be a breakthrough for pest control.

