5 natural ways to get rid of pests

These homemade ingredients will help you get rid of pests without reaching for chemicals.

Most Indian households face the problem of pests and insects, including spiders and flies, creeping into their house, especially during the summer season. Using chemical-loaded insect and pest repellents that contain toxic ingredients can help you get rid of the problem but they can be harmful to you and your pets. Here are five natural ways to get rid of pests.

#1 Coffee grounds

Coffee grounds are extremely effective in fighting stubborn pests like snails, worms, and mosquitoes. The caffeine and essential compounds in coffee are potent and act as natural insecticides, which also protect your plants from harmful pests. You can sprinkle coffee grounds outside your home or burn the grounds, place them in a bowl, and use them as incense.

#2 White vinegar

Though harmless, ants usually enter your house in search of food or their nesting habitat. Small bits of food can immediately attract hordes of them. Sometimes ants infest large jars of grains, pulses, sugar, etc., making them unfit for consumption. Mix white vinegar with water, eucalyptus oil, and peppermint oil. Wash and clean your floor with this mixture to wipe off the trail.

#3 Citrus fruits like lemon

The strong smell of citrus fruits like lemon, lime, or orange peels can help to ward off pests like spiders and other small insects. The fresh smell of citrus will eliminate bacteria from the air and make it clean and pure. Mix lemon juice with water and spray it around window sills, doorways, shelves, corners, and bathroom sink to keep the pests at bay.

#4 Basil

The intense and pungent fragrance of basil will help to kill basic pests and flies around your house that buzz around your ears and often land on your food. Pests usually cannot tolerate the strong smell of basil. You can place basil pots by your kitchen table or bedroom window to keep the pests away. You can also keep dried basil leaves inside drawers.

#5 Neem oil

Known for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, neem oil can kill around 200 species of insects, including garden pests. The oil is derived from the seeds of the neem tree and is often found in cosmetics, soap, toothpaste, and shampoo for its herbal properties. You can spray neem oil on houseplants, use it in your garden, or even wipe your floors with it.