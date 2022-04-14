Lifestyle

5 refreshing lemon drinks for summer

As the mercury level is rising day by day, it is important to keep yourself hydrated with lots of healthy and refreshing summer drinks and coolers that will detoxify your body. Lemon is a great fruit to add to your beverages during summer as it's high in vitamin C and antioxidants that offer a host of health benefits. Here are five must-try lemon drinks.

#1 Watermelon and lemon cooler

This watermelon and lemon cooler recipe will cool down your body and soothe your stomach during summers. This refreshing beverage replenishes the electrolytes in your body and also aids in weight loss. Blend fresh de-seeded watermelon cubes. Strain the juice and pour it into a glass. Add ice cubes, sugar syrup, and lime juice and stir well. Garnish with watermelon pieces and serve chilled.

#2 Shikanji

Packed with vitamin C, shikanji is the perfect refreshing drink during summers. Infused with lemon juice and flavorful spices, this drink is spicy and tangy and also improves digestion. Add water, sugar-infused water, lemon juice, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and salt to a jug and stir well. Strain the mixture. Add ice cubes, garnish with mint leaves and lemon slices, and serve chilled.

#3 Mint ginger lemonade

This mint ginger lemonade is the perfect summery drink to serve to your guests at parties and get-togethers. Add sugar syrup, ginger slices, and mint leaves to a pan and boil for 30 seconds. Let the syrup cool for 10-15 minutes and pour it into a glass. Add some ice cubes, lime juice, lime slices, and chilled water and stir well. Serve chilled.

#4 Virgin mojito

One of the most popular non-alcoholic drinks, virgin mojito is rejuvenating and packs in the punch of mint and lemon. Pour club soda into a jar and add ice cubes to it. Add crushed mint leaves to it and stir well. Add a solution of lemon juice, sugar, and salt to the soda mixture and stir again. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve chilled.

#5 Pineapple lemonade

This pineapple lemonade will give you the perfect tropical vacation vibes. It's oh-so refreshing, sweet, tangy, and adds a fun twist to your regular lemonade. Blend three cups of fresh pineapple cubes and strain the juice. Add some ice cubes to a glass along with lime juice, pineapple juice, sugar syrup, and chilled water, and stir well. Garnish with pineapple pieces and enjoy.