Ditch your liquid foundation this summer. Use these alternatives instead

If the thought of putting on makeup in the summer scares you, you're not alone. A lot of women dread stepping out during summer with makeup as it tends to melt off. It starts looking so bad that you are left questioning your choice to wear makeup in the first place. Here are some foundation alternatives that won't make you sweat buckets.

#1 Tinted moisturizer

Set your liquid foundation aside and switch over to a tinted moisturizer. As the name suggests, these are moisturizers with a hint of foundation in them to provide you with some coverage. They are extremely lightweight and hydrating. These moisturizers also come with SPF as they are specially made for summer. Sunscreens with a similar property are also available in the market.

#2 Powder foundation

Powder foundations are a wonder product for those who have oily skin. They soak up excess oil from your face for hours, depending on the quality of the product, and don't run the risk of melting off. The formula of these foundations is such that it blurs your pores, and gives that much desired matte finish without adding weight like a regular liquid foundation.

#3 Tinted compact with SPF

You can also make your regular compact work for you in summer. A tinted compact gives light coverage and a natural finish. It is easy to blend and glides over your skin hiding imperfections and covering up pigmentation without appearing cakey. Tinted compacts are also great for touchups throughout the day as they are so lightweight and breezy.

#4 BB creams

BB creams stand for beauty balm or blemish balm and are meant to hydrate and rectify your skin imperfections. BB creams are the perfect alternatives to a foundation in summer. Unlike foundations, they contain skincare ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid and provide a healthy glow to your face. Those with oily skin should test a few brands before picking one up.

#5 Your concealer

This one might come as a surprise to you, but you can always use your concealer in place of a foundation. Simply dab it lightly only on areas you wish to cover and then blend with a wet sponge or a brush. Go over with your compact to set it in place. End with a makeup setting spray or a cooling facial mist.