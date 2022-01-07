Here's why cica is sensitive skin's best companion

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Cica creams are extremely beneficial for those who have sensitive skin

If you are someone who is suffering from dry and sensitive skin, cica creams can prove to be a savior. These soothing moisturizers are extremely hydrating and have anti-inflammatory properties. Made with the botanical herb Centella Asiatica, cica creams are widely used in the K-beauty routine. These creams are rich in anti-oxidants, boost collagen production, and eliminate skin irritation. Here's more about cica.

Cure It cures eczema and psoriasis

Stress, anxiety, irregular diets, and a poor sleeping schedule can lead to skin inflammation that can damage your skin. This can make your skin itchy, red, and sensitive leading to acute skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, or psoriasis. However, cica creams can help you fight these conditions due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can soothe and hydrate your skin.

Wrinkles Helps prevent wrinkles

Cica creams work excellently in treating wrinkles and fine lines. These soft creams contain anti-oxidants, madecassoside extract, and vitamin C that make the fine lines and wrinkles fade away. They also hydrate the skin and improve skin elasticity. One study showed that two-thirds of women with sun-damaged skin saw improvement in wrinkles after using an anti-oxidant cream rich in madecassoside extract and vitamin C.

Acne Lightens acne and scars

Acne is a common problem for sensitive skin. Due to its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, cica creams help to reduce acne. The madecassoside extract helps to heal acne and keeps the skin moisturized. It also helps to cure scars, cuts, and minor burns. In a study, cica's powerful properties helped reduce acne and the thickness of scars after six months of consistent usage.

Dry skin Keeps dryness and irritation at bay

People with sensitive skin have a weak and damaged skin barrier which leads to skin irritation, dryness, and itchiness. Cica creams help to provide adequate hydration to the skin and also strengthen your skin barrier. According to a study, women who used skincare creams with Centella Asiatica extract experienced smooth, soft, and hydrated skin and a reduction in dryness.

Sunburns Helps to heal sunburns or chemical burns

Too much exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays from the sunlight can cause sunburns. This can irritate your skin and make it red, dry, and itchy. You can also develop chemical burns caused by AHA or BHA exfoliators. Cica creams can help to heal the burns while keeping your skin hydrated. You can also pair it with strong ingredients like retinoids to avoid skin irritation.

Information How to use cica creams?

Wash your face well before applying your cica cream. Also, do a patch test before using it on full-face to check for any allergic reaction. Use it twice daily before applying your moisturizer. You can also use it after facial treatment to soothe your skin.