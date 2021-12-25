Lifestyle 10 offbeat places to visit near Bengaluru

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 01:00 am

Check out some offbeat places near Bengaluru to escape the hustle and bustle of the city

Bengaluru offers travelers an exhilarating mix of adventure, culture, natural beauty, and scrumptious food. The city represents the rich cultural heritage of the past combined with high-tech and modern facilities. While Bengaluru itself is a great place to stay, in order to escape the city traffic and maddening crowd, you can visit some offbeat places that are close to the Garden City.

#1 & #2 Gandikota and Kanakapura

Located at a distance of 280km from Bengaluru, Gandikota is a small hamlet on the right bank of the Penna River. There is a fort here composed of red stones and bordered by a deep and rocky gorge. The place resembles the Grand Canyon of the US. Around 65km from Bengaluru, Kanakapura is a beautiful picnic spot and an ideal place to relax.

#3 & #4 Manchanabele Dam and Avala Betta

Located at the foothills of Savandurga, Manchanabele Dam offers a panoramic view of scenic backwaters, dense forests, and rocky boulders. The place is perfect for a long weekend drive from Bengaluru. If you are a hiking enthusiast, you must visit Avala Betta, which is a small mountain range in the middle of farmlands. The place is popular for the hanging cliff that projects outward.

#5 & #6 Doddamakali and Nrityagram

Located amidst the lush green hills on the bank of the River Kaveri, Doddamakali is a delight for all nature lovers. When here, you can witness over 100 bird species. If you are someone who loves Indian dance forms, you can visit Nrityagram, which is a quiet, serene, and calm village. It is also India's first modern Gurukul, popularly known for teaching Bharatiya Nritya.

#7 & #8 Thattekere Lake and Kabini

Thattekere Lake is known as the hidden lake as many people are not aware of it. Located amidst the lush green hills, this beautiful, isolated, and serene lake is a perfect spot for camping, trekking, and birdwatching. Located on the backwaters of the Kabini River, Kabini is another ideal place to relax and rejuvenate. When here, do try the safari ride and boat rides.

#9 & #10 Sakleshpur and Bylakuppe

Located in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats, Sakleshpur is an enchanting hill station that will revitalize your senses. The place is covered in coffee, spice, and tea plantations and offers a splendid view of the majestic hills. If you wish to get an insight into the Buddhist culture, you must visit Bylakuppe. The place houses some beautiful monasteries and amazing Tibetan cuisine.